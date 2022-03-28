Aram Azatyan has been appointed head of Arabkir administrative district.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Posts
Most Popular
The incursion of Azerbaijani units into the responsibility zone of the Russian peacekeeping contingent...
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia states with satisfaction that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs have made a clear assessment...
There is a snowstorm on the roads of Musayelyan-Vardaghbyur of Shirak region, Ashotsk և...
The Ministry of Emergency Situations informs that there are closed, difficult-to-pass highways in the territory of the Republic of Armenia. Berd-Chambarak են The roads leading...
Lars highway is closed. There are about 100 trucks on the Russian side
According to the information received from the Emergency Situations Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and the Crisis Management Center of...
Gnel Sanosyan visited Dimitrov community with the opposition MP
The RA Minister of Territorial Administration և Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan together with the NA Deputy Zemfira Mirzoև, the Governor of Ararat, the head of...
The deadline for submitting documents for deferment of compulsory military service is April 30.
The deadline for submitting documents for deferment of compulsory military service is April 30, 2022, the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports...