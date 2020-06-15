Personal trainer sues date for over £130k claiming she was ‘negligent’ in giving him cold sores

A personal trainer is suing a woman that he kissed on a date for significantly more than £130,000, claiming she was “negligent” in giving him cold sores.

Martin Ashley Conway, 45, said Jovanna Lovelace failed in her “moral, ethical and legal duty” by not telling him she had an energetic sore before they snogged during a romantic meet-up in London a year ago.

The fitness coach, from Paddington, west London, said he developed mouth ulcers a few days following the encounter, and was left “traumatised” when that he was subsequently diagnosed with herpes virus at hospital.

He is claiming £136,328 in compensation from his date, including over £100,000 for fortnightly therapy sessions that he says that he needs before age of 79 because “the lifelong virus” has blighted his career prospects and left him at risk of mental health issues.

In a claim form submitted to the Central London County Court, Mr Conway said: “As a herpetic, the respondent had a moral and ethical and legal duty to warn me of the risks that I might be exposed to, thinking about the contagious nature of the herpes virus and herpes being a ‘virus for life’.

“I did not freely enter into the risks relating to the injury or any type of contagion. I was kissed before I was informed of any cold sore.”

“I have suffered from depression in the past and I fear that I will need regular psychological support to manage the added psychological burden caused by the nature of the infection which has been given to me,” he added.

However, Ms Lovelace, aged in her 30s, denies any liability and is contesting the claim, which her lawyers describe as “frivolous and vexatious”.

The pair, who met on line, were in an “emotional and romantic relationship” at the time of the date in July 2019, but relations have since divided, it was said.

The compensation claim will undoubtedly be considered at an additional hearing later this year.