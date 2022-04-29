The leader of the Republic Party Aram Sargsyan writes on his Facebook page.

“To participate or not to participate in the rally?”

The parliamentary opposition proposes a change of government, then some unrelated interim government, then elections. The goal is to organize the elections themselves, because they can not come to power through democratic elections. We all remember well what kind of elections they organize. Therefore, this opposition is definitely anti-democratic. After the change of power, they promise a dignified peace. How, who will negotiate with some temporary manager? What are the guarantees that the enemy will not take advantage of the unstable situation in Armenia? Such a guarantee can be given either by Azerbaijan or Russia. Azerbaijan is our enemy, Russia, to put it mildly, is not our friend, the proof is Lavrov’s plan, the 44-day war with its further processes. I rule out having guarantees from Azerbaijan, then the opposition that took to the streets acts either to the liking of Russia or with the direct guarantee of some Russian circles, as evidenced by the unexpected sit-in immediately after Vanetsyan’s visit to Moscow, the high activity of Putin’s friends, supporters and fan parties.

Follow-up 2. This opposition is directed, it serves the interests of a country that is not friendly to Armenia. They make a revolution when the public opinion is not taken into account, the voter vote is falsified, the proof is the waves of protests after almost all the elections in Armenia, when the country is robbed and the public is robbed and ignored. The organizers of today’s revolution are the richest citizens of Armenia, and in case of the greatest desire, it is impossible to consider them robbed or persecuted. They do not offer anything to the RA citizen except coming to power. They have no proposal on the issue of Artsakh, foreign policy, democracy, economy, or cultural issues. The opposition going to the revolution does not even have its Nikol Pashinyan to lie under the bus and climb the barbed wire. They have no replacement. It is enough to name one of them. and the number of participants will sharply decrease, like-minded parties will become enemies. The processes of the last days show that they do not have public support, they operate with narrow party and clan clans. Well, let’s say they gathered 15-200,000 people, a maximum of 40,000, they gathered once during so many campaign days, but it is obvious, isn’t it, that it is not enough for the revolution. 100-150000 people are needed – a favorable period to increase the activity of the society and the number of participants, as Nikol Pashinyan had before April 24, 2018. Surely the organizers of the revolution understand this, so it is up to them to turn the revolution into an uprising with aggressive behavior in order to increase the tensions. It is very dangerous from the point of view of armed civil conflicts and external challenges. I want to believe that there are parties in the parliamentary opposition that will not take such responsibility, will not take such a step.

PS My article turned out to be a bit long again, I apologize to the reader, but I want each of us to understand his responsibility to participate in the rally or not before our own conscience, our homeland. I will not participate not only for the reasons I have listed, but also for the fact that today’s revolutionaries are copying their predecessors, and the copy is always much lower quality and cheaper than the original. ”