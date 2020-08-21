Personal GPS Tracker, Mini Portable GPS Tracker Tracking Device, Real Time Vehicle GPS Tracker, Waterproof & SOS Emergency for Kids Adults Elderly Pet Car Vehicle Bike Assets – TK1000



Mini Portable Real Time Personal and Vehicle GPS Tracker with SOS for Car/Vehicle/ Kids/Pet/ Elderly Anti Lost.

Features:

Link to Google maps

GPS +AGPS double location

Free APP for Android and iOS device

Free tracking platform, multi language menu

SOS emergency alarm

Real time tracking

Check the history of route on platform

Geo-fence, shock and movement alert

Overspeed alert

2 sleep modes to save power

Low Battery Alarm

Specifications:

Size: 50mm*50mm*18mm

Waterproof: IPX-6

Network: GSM/GPRS

Band: 850/900/1800/1900Mhz

Positioning accuracy: 5m

Charging input: DC 5V

Battery capacity: 1000mAh Li-ion battery

Standby time: 300h

Standby mode power: 3mAh/h

Continuous positioning mode power (Upload positioning data to the platform every minute): 50mAh/h

How to work it?

1, You need buy a GSM SIM card , it must can call and send text messages. We recommend T-mobile SIM card.

2,Download TKSTAR GPS into your phone.

3, If you use SpeedTalk, please use your phone send gprs123456 to your gps. This step is activate the gps tracker. It will reply OK to you if succeed.

And then send apn123456 wholesale, this step is Setting APN. It will reply OK to you if succeed. Then you can use it.

If you use T-mobile, send gprs123456, activate the tracker, then send apn123456 epc.tmobile.com It will reply OK to you if succeed. Then you can use it.

Package Includes:

1x GPS Tracker

1x USB cable

1x Screw driver

1x User manual

Note:

– This GPS trackers need to use a 2G SIM card for 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900MHz, not support 3G/4G cellular

– The package not include SIM card, customers need to get it from your own country by yourself

– Any questions please contact customer service team. Email: [email protected]

◆ Real-time Positioning and Accurate positioning: Linking to the Google Map, real-time free tracking, GPS/A-GPS dual mode positioning, positioning accuracy up to 16ft/5 meters. Built-in 1000mAh chargable Li-ion battery, USB cable is included in the package, pls do not forget to charge the small GPS tracker before or after use.

◆ Geo-Fence & History Memory: Set up a geo-fence for the tracker, it will send alarm to the APP or admin number when it breaches designated district. Within 6 months, you can look back the route of device to know frequent place to go of your beloved child or aged parent.

◆ SOS Emergency & Portable Design: The mini tracker will inform SOS number when pressing the SOS button. Our compact & waterproof GPS tracking device is designed for using in anywhere, such as bags, children satchels, trucks, bicycles, prams, motorcycles, cars, boats, vans. Also suitable for all kinds of outdoor activities, to safeguard your adventure.

◆ Subscription Plan Needed: This GPS tracker requires a SIM card from the local country. The SIM card must support 2G cellular, and requires a monthly subscription plan for data traffic that no less than 30M. We recommend to use T-mobile SIM card if you use it in the USA. NOT SUPPORT AT&T, VERIZON, SPRINT.

◆ Free APP & Web Tracking Platform – Download the App on your Android or iOS device, remotely track on the phone, tablet or PC by our lifetime free APP. Our mini gps tracking device offer 30-Days Full Refund & 360-Days Warranty Guarantee. Any problems pls feel free to contact customer service team. Email: [email protected]