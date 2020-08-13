Personal GPS Tracker, Mini GPS Tracker for Kids GPS Tracker Locator with SOS Emergency for Kids Children Adults Elderly Pet Assets



Price: $69.98

(as of Aug 13,2020 07:58:06 UTC – Details)



Other features

1. Real time tracking

Chose real time tracking, click the icon then check the location of locator.

2. Trajectory tracking mode settings

There are three kinds of tracking mode. Users can set it on the APP.

Rapid positioning (1 minute): Device updates location information every 1 minute, with faster power consumption.

Standard positioning (10 minutes): Device updates location information every 10 minutes.

Save electricity positioning (1 hour): Device updates location information every an hour.

3.Historical route query

This product can keep route information within 3 months. If the two anchor points are very close in the trajectory, the device would merge them.

4. Do not disturb mode

To prevent the disturb when the holder don’t want to be disturbed. A total of four sets of times can be set, the locator cannot be called during the time.

5. Find locator

Choose Find Locator, the locator can emit a sound when the network is normally connected so that the user can find the locator.

6. Other settings

There are many functions on the APP, whitelist DND, ultra-low power management, intelligent sleep and so on.

Set the SMS monitoring number to send a text command to the device (please consult the merchant for the specific SMS command).

7.Manual service

Software remote upgrade, remote debugging and maintenance, remote parameter setting.

Specification:

Size : 38 X 38 X 12mm

Key: One key (Power key/SOS key)

GSM antenna: FPC antenna

Battery: 400mAh

Standby time: 5 days

Gravity Sensor: Support

I/O interface: USB

supported language: English, Chinese

Supported system: Android 2.3/ IOS5.0 or above

Package list:

1 * GPS Tracker

1 * USB Cable

1 * User Manual

1 * Tweezers

♥ Real Time Tracking and tracking history: Tracking by any computer, tablet or phone just to download our APP to your Android or IOS device. Works in the US, Canada, Europe and in almost country in the world. (Pls note: It needs a SIM card(must support 2G cellular) of local country. SIM card not included in the package)

♥ Electronic Fence Alarm(Geo-fence ): You can set a safe area( the GPS holder as center) to keep the device holder inside the area, when the GPS holder gets out of the safe area, the device will automatically push an alarm on the app of your phone.

♥ SOS Alarm(SOS Emergency Call): When the carrier encounter danger(like kidnapping or tumbling, the user can press the SOS button to make an emergency phone call to the SOS number for help. The device can dial circularly SOS numbers, it would call the second number if the first number is not connected, then cycle continually.

♥ Two-way call: Fill in your mobile phone number in the setting, wait for a while after confirmation. You can talk to your kids when the unit dial the number. After setting the white list, the number in the white list can also dial the unit and the unit can answer the call, easier to find the holder’s location.