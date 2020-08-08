Persona 5 – PlayStation 4 “Take Your Heart” Premium Edition



Price: $339.99

(as of Aug 08,2020 06:50:35 UTC – Details)



It’s time to start high school at Shujin Academy in Persona 5, so be prepared for all the danger and drama of the non-conformist teenage life with the PlayStation 4 exclusive “Take Your Heart” Premium Edition. Rebelling against the man requires the right tools and style, and this premium edition has what the disaffected youth needs to do it. The game disc will be encased in a SteelBook featuring a bold design inspired by the game’s theme of teenage rebellion. Also included is a CD featuring a selection of the game’s unforgettably catchy acid jazz soundtrack from legendary composer Shoji Meguro. Plus there is a hardcover art book full of concept sketches, character art, and more by character designer Shigenori Soejima. Exclusive to this set is a 4-inch plush of Morgana the cat/team member/mascot. Also exclusive is a Japanese-style school bag emblazoned with the Shujin Academy crest. All of these items come in a large collector’s edition box that will simply look like a video game to nosey authority figures. Persona 5 is a game about the internal and external conflicts of a group of troubled high school students – the protagonist and a collection of compatriots he meets in the game’s story – who live dual lives as Phantom Thieves. They have the typically ordinary day-to-day of a Tokyo high schooler – attending class, after school activities and part-time jobs. But they also undertake fantastical adventures by using otherworldly powers to enter the hearts of people. Their power comes from the Persona, the Jungian concept of the “self”. The game’s heroes realize that society forces people to wear masks to protect their inner vulnerabilities, and by literally ripping off their protective masks and confronting their inner selves do the heroes awaken their inner power, and use it to strive to help those in need. Ultimately, the group of Phantom Thieves seek to change their day-to-day world to match their perception and see through the masks modern-day society wears.

“Take Your Heart” Premium Edition comes with game, SteelBook collectible case, soundtrack CD, 4″ Morgana Plush, 64-page hardcover art book, school bag & collectible outer box

Fast-paced Japanese role-playing game mechanics, exciting action sequences

Vibrantly stylized characters, enemies, and environments, elegant anime-style cut-scenes

Soundtrack featuring the fresh sounds of acid jazz composed by the gifted Shoji Meguro