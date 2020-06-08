Having persistent negative thoughts over a lengthy period of time may possibly increase the danger of dementia, new research suggests.

A team of scientists from the University College London (UCL) have found repetitive negative thinking (RNT) is linked to the deposit of harmful proteins in the brain related to Alzheimer’s illness, the most common kind of dementia.

The team said these risks are associated with very long periods of RNT rather than short-term negative thinking, with lead author Dr Natalie Marchant, of UCL Psychiatry, adding: “We do not think the evidence suggests that short-term setbacks would increase one’s risk of dementia.”

In the study, that has been supported by the Alzheimer’s Society, the researchers looked at 292 people avove the age of 55 over a period of two years.

The participants completed questionnaires about how they typically think of negative experiences, and measures of depression and anxiety symptoms were also considered.

Cognitive functions were assessed using measures such as for example memory and attention span, as well as spatial cognition and language, while brain scans were used to assess the deposits of two forms of brain proteins, tau and amyloid, related to Alzheimer’s illness.

The data showed that participants with higher RNT patterns experienced more cognitive decline over a four-year period and were more likely to have harmful protein deposits inside their brain.

However, depression and anxiety were found to be associated with subsequent cognitive decline but not with either amyloid or tau deposition in the brain.

1/8 South Africa Heidedel Community Centre – A community centre dedicated to looking after people displaced by mental illnesses and disabilities. It mostly houses people coping with dementia. Many traditional healers tell members of the family that if they’ve dementia or other disorders they are cursed. These people do not have family to take care of them, and also this centre is amongst the first centres that is privately funded in a township with limited government support Leah Beach 2/8 Guatemala This is a family from Antigua in Guatemala. After undergoing surgery the daddy lost his ability to walk and also had amnesia, which developed into dementia. His wife who is the full time teacher had to produce sacrifices to take care of him. The daughter also left her job to care for him regular, while the mother works. They all adore him and would do any such thing and sacrifice anything for him Leah Beach 3/8 South Africa Heidedel Community Centre – A community centre dedicated to looking after people displaced by mental illnesses and disabilities. It mostly houses people coping with dementia. Many traditional healers tell members of the family that if they’ve dementia or other disorders they are cursed. These people do not have family to take care of them, and also this centre is amongst the first centres that is privately funded in a township with limited government support Leah Beach 4/8 Guatemala ERMITA is an adult day-care centre located in one’s heart of Guatemala City. It is a privately funded organization that allows families to not only drop off nearest and dearest for physical therapy and alternative therapeutic treatment methods, but in addition offers medications at an enormous discount, and training classes for care partners. They have even established a dementia carers programme at the local university, as well as providing outreach in local homes Leah Beach 5/8 South Africa Heidedel Community Centre – A community centre dedicated to looking after people displaced by mental illnesses and disabilities. It mostly houses people coping with dementia. Many traditional healers tell members of the family that if they’ve dementia or other disorders they are cursed. These people do not have family to take care of them, and also this centre is amongst the first centres that is privately funded in a township with limited government support Leah Beach 6/8 South Africa This woman is maintained by her son. The photograph captures the moment that he brought out a pot that she had left on the stove which caught fire. As you can see in the photos she’s so embarrassed. He says that he worries to leave her on her own and is really sad to see her lose her independence Leah Beach 7/8 India This woman is a person in the Parsi community, a cultural group in India which has Persian ties. People with Persian heritage are believed to be a ‘race’ in India and you can find often split up hospitals and community centres. This woman, who asked to remain anonymous, is an inhouse ‘patient’ in the ‘Parsi ward’ of a public hospital. She is living with dementia and her family rarely come to visit her. Most patients residing in this ward are abandoned by their family, or have no family to look after them Leah Beach 8/8 India Mrs Roop Chungani, 72 yrs . old. Mrs Roop was a hairstylist in her youth and was known to be probably one of the most famous hairstylists in Mumbai, working with a-listers and high-profile stars of Bollywood. She worked in another of Bombay’s most well-known beauty parlours. After her dementia diagnosis, she says that her husband was very hard on her behalf because of the change in her behaviour Leah Beach

1/8 South Africa Heidedel Community Centre – A residential area centre specialized in taking care of people displaced by mental illnesses and disabilities. It mostly houses people living with dementia. Many conventional healers tell family members that when they have dementia or other disorders they’re cursed. These people would not have family to care for them, and this centre is one of the first centres that’s privately funded in a township with limited government support Leah Beach 2/8 Guatemala This is really a family from Antigua in Guatemala. After undergoing surgery the father lost his capability to walk and in addition had amnesia, which resulted in dementia. His wife who’s a full time teacher had to make sacrifices to take care of him. The daughter also left her job to care for him full time, whilst the mother works. They all adore him and would do any such thing and sacrifice anything for him Leah Beach 3/8 South Africa Heidedel Community Centre – A residential area centre specialized in taking care of people displaced by mental illnesses and disabilities. It mostly houses people living with dementia. Many conventional healers tell family members that when they have dementia or other disorders they’re cursed. These people would not have family to care for them, and this centre is one of the first centres that’s privately funded in a township with limited government support Leah Beach 4/8 Guatemala ERMITA can be an adult day-care centre positioned in the heart of Guatemala City. It is really a privately funded organization that enables families not to only fall off loved ones for physical therapy and alternative therapeutic treatments, but also offers medications at a huge discount, and training classes for care partners. They have even established a dementia carers programme at the neighborhood university, in addition to providing outreach in local homes Leah Beach

5/8 South Africa Heidedel Community Centre – A community centre dedicated to looking after people displaced by mental illnesses and disabilities. It mostly houses people coping with dementia. Many traditional healers tell members of the family that if they’ve dementia or other disorders they are cursed. These people do not have family to take care of them, and also this centre is amongst the first centres that is privately funded in a township with limited government support Leah Beach 6/8 South Africa This woman is maintained by her son. The photograph captures the moment that he brought out a pot that she had left on the stove which caught fire. As you can see in the photos she’s so embarrassed. He says that he worries to leave her on her own and is really sad to see her lose her independence Leah Beach 7/8 India This woman is a person in the Parsi community, a cultural group in India which has Persian ties. People with Persian heritage are believed to be a ‘race’ in India and you can find often split up hospitals and community centres. This woman, who asked to remain anonymous, is an inhouse ‘patient’ in the ‘Parsi ward’ of a public hospital. She is living with dementia and her family rarely come to visit her. Most patients residing in this ward are abandoned by their family, or have no family to look after them Leah Beach 8/8 India Mrs Roop Chungani, 72 yrs . old. Mrs Roop was a hairstylist in her youth and was known to be probably one of the most famous hairstylists in Mumbai, working with a-listers and high-profile stars of Bollywood. She worked in another of Bombay’s most well-known beauty parlours. After her dementia diagnosis, she says that her husband was very hard on her behalf because of the change in her behaviour Leah Beach

According to the researchers, their findings suggest RNT could be the major reason why depression and anxiety contribute to Alzheimer’s disease risk, with stress indicators such as for example high blood pressure also playing a job.

“Depression and anxiety in mid-life and old age are already known to be risk factors for dementia,” Dr Marchant explained.

”Here, we found that certain thinking patterns implicated in depression and anxiety could be an underlying reasons why people with those disorders may develop dementia.





“Taken alongside other studies, which link depression and anxiety with dementia risk, we expect that chronic negative thinking patterns over a long period of time could increase the risk of dementia.”

Based on the findings, that have been published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia, the scientists are now actually calling for further research into RNT as a potential risk factor for dementia.

Fiona Carragher, director of policy and influencing at Alzheimer’s Society, said that while the link between RNT patterns and both cognitive decline and harmful brain deposits is interesting, further investigation is required to understand more about this connection.

“Most of the people in the study were already identified as being at higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease, so we would need to see if these results are echoed within the general population and if repeated negative thinking increases the risk of Alzheimer’s disease itself,” she said.

As the main next steps, Dr Marchant wants to discover if reducing RNT through mindfulness training or other targeted therapies could help lower the danger of dementia.

The UCL team and other European researchers are working on a sizable project to see if interventions such as for example meditation can help reduce dementia risk by supporting mental health in old age.