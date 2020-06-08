Persistent negative thoughts could increase dementia risk, scientists say

Having persistent negative thoughts over a lengthy period of time may possibly increase the danger of dementia, new research suggests.
A team of scientists from the University College London (UCL) have found repetitive negative thinking (RNT) is linked to the deposit of harmful proteins in the brain related to Alzheimer’s illness, the most common kind of dementia.
The team said these risks are associated with very long periods of RNT rather than short-term negative thinking, with lead author Dr Natalie Marchant, of UCL Psychiatry, adding: “We do not think the evidence suggests that short-term setbacks would increase one’s risk of dementia.”
In the study, that has been supported by the Alzheimer’s Society, the researchers looked at 292 people avove the age of 55 over a period of two years.
The participants completed questionnaires about how they typically think of negative experiences, and measures of depression and anxiety symptoms were also considered.
Cognitive functions were assessed using measures such as for example memory and attention span, as well as spatial cognition and language, while brain scans were used to assess the deposits of two forms of brain proteins, tau and amyloid, related to Alzheimer’s illness.
The data showed that participants with higher RNT patterns experienced more cognitive decline over a four-year period and were more likely to have harmful protein deposits inside their brain.
However, depression and anxiety were found to be associated with subsequent cognitive decline but not with either amyloid or tau deposition in the brain.
According to the researchers, their findings suggest RNT could be the major reason why depression and anxiety contribute to Alzheimer’s disease risk, with stress indicators such as for example high blood pressure also playing a job.
“Depression and anxiety in mid-life and old age are already known to be risk factors for dementia,” Dr Marchant explained.
”Here, we found that certain thinking patterns implicated in depression and anxiety could be an underlying reasons why people with those disorders may develop dementia.
“Taken alongside other studies, which link depression and anxiety with dementia risk, we expect that chronic negative thinking patterns over a long period of time could increase the risk of dementia.”
Based on the findings, that have been published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia, the scientists are now actually calling for further research into RNT as a potential risk factor for dementia.
Fiona Carragher, director of policy and influencing at Alzheimer’s Society, said that while the link between RNT patterns and both cognitive decline and harmful brain deposits is interesting, further investigation is required to understand more about this connection.
“Most of the people in the study were already identified as being at higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease, so we would need to see if these results are echoed within the general population and if repeated negative thinking increases the risk of Alzheimer’s disease itself,” she said.
As the main next steps, Dr Marchant wants to discover if reducing RNT through mindfulness training or other targeted therapies could help lower the danger of dementia.
The UCL team and other European researchers are working on a sizable project to see if interventions such as for example meditation can help reduce dementia risk by supporting mental health in old age.