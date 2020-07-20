Persian King likely to head to Deauville rather than York | Racing News

York’s Juddmonte International remains a “remote possibility” for Andre Fabre’s Persian King.

Last year’s French 2000 Guineas winner claimed yet another Group One success in the Prix d’Ispahan at Chantilly on Sunday.

Having missed the second 1 / 2 of last season, the Kingman colt has gradually came ultimately back to peak form and Fabre is eyeing a possible crack at the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, with York and the Prix Jacques le Marois a few possible options along the way.

“He was very impressive. He has improved with each race, but don’t forget the horse who beat him first time out (Magny Cours) has since won at Sandown against Group horses,” said Fabre.

“So, his form did out and he won well on Sunday. He always looked comfortable and he quickened well.

“York is just a remote possibility, that’s all, because the Marois is very tempting as a really prestigious race – maybe not that the York race isn’t.

“The huge difference is the timing because if we go to York, then you don’t have any other options ahead of the Arc or the Champion Stakes.

“Thankfully the travelling gets better for all of us, so that wouldn’t put us off.

“The Arc has always been in the back of my mind for him because of his family (dam’s sire is Dylan Thomas), so because of that the York race might suit him better, going up in trip gradually, but we have other options as well.”