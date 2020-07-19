Persian King all class at Chantilly | Racing News

Persian King ran out a ready winner of the Prix d’Ispahan at Chantilly for Andre Fabre and Pierre-Charles Boudot.

Winner of the French Guineas last season and second in the French Derby, the Kingman colt missed the 2nd half of the campaign.

Rusty when beaten on his reappearance by stablemate Magny Cours, who has subsequently won at Sandown, Persian King arrived for the Group One feature on the trunk of a win in the Prix du Muguet.

Charlie Hills’ Pogo set out to make all under Kieren Shoemark and was allowed a straightforward time on the front end, with Stormy Antarctic and Persian King settled in behind.

In truth nothing else got in to the race as Persian King cruised into the lead before drawing clear and Ed Walker’s veteran Stormy Antarctic outran his huge odds to claim second, with Pogo sticking on for third.

The other British-based runners, Roseman, Century Dream and Positive, were never in a position to get in a blow.

Anthony Stroud, racing manager for Ballymore Thoroughbred Ltd who own the winner jointly with Godolphin, told Sky Sports Racing: “I was happy with him, I thought that he did it well. This was his third start straight back after a very long time off, but that he was back in a Group One so I was very pleased with the way he did it.

“I think the Arc has to be described as a possibility, nonetheless it depends on Andre and the owners. In the French Derby a year ago, I’m perhaps not making excuses, but that he was drawn on the wide outside, came round a lot of horses and also got injured in the race so you couldn’t say that he was beaten by the trip that day. His family suggests he would stay.

“I think you simply have to find the right races and select them – having been off for over annually he ran in a Listed, won a Group Two now a Group One. He was great at two and has lots of talent.

“There’s the Jacques le Marois or we could stretch him to a mile and a quarter, but I think it depends what the trainer and the two owners want.”