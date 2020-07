The weather condition in Florida is set reasonable for the launch of the American area firm’s (Nasa) huge brand-new Mars rover.

The one- tonne Perseverance robot is heading to the Red Planet to look for life and to start the procedure of returning rocks to Earth for analysis.

An Atlas rocket will send the lorry on its method from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, according to BBC News.

It’ll be the 3rd objective despatched to Mars this month, after launches by the UAE and China.