Perry Mason HBO: How to Watch in India, Review, Trailer, Cast, and More

Perry Mason is back. Nearly 27 years since his last posthumous appearance — Raymond Burr’s death sealed the character’s on-screen fate — the American criminal defense attorney returns in an eponymous HBO miniseries, now played by Emmy-winner Matthew Rhys of The Americans fame. But unlike the original Perry Mason TELEVISION series in the ‘50s and ‘60s (also with Burr) that popularised the type, HBO’s Perry Mason happens even further straight back: in 1932.

As it is possible to tell, it is the time of the Great Depression, although series’ setting — Los Angeles — isn’t doing that poorly. The city has struck oil, literally, Hollywood’s removing, and the Summer Olympics are in town. In the middle of all that is down-on-his-luck private investigator Perry Mason (Rhys), who’s also suffering from a broken marriage and his time in France throughout World War I. The HBO series is an origin story for Mason the famed lawyer, as he is pulled right into a child kidnapping trial.

How to watch Perry Mason HBO in India?

As with other HBO programming, Perry Mason is available on Disney+ Hotstar in India. The eight-episode miniseries airs Sundays at 9pm EDT on HBO in the united states. New Perry Mason episodes will be available Mondays at 7:30am IST on Disney+ Hotstar.

Perry Mason is exclusive to Disney+ Hotstar Premium, which costs Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 annually. For those curious, Perry Mason just isn’t available with 5.1 surround sound on Disney+ Hotstar.

Perry Mason HBO trailer

HBO released the full-length trailer for Perry Mason towards the finish of May. Here you go:

Perry Mason HBO reviews

The new HBO adaptation has been generally well-received. Perry Mason carries a 79 percent “fresh” rating on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, centered on 42 reviews with an average critic rating of 7.17 out of 10. The Rotten Tomatoes critics consensus states: “Brimming with first class performances and dripping in style, Perry Mason‘s compelling mystery mostly makes up because of its messy storytelling.”

On fellow reviews aggregator Metacritic, Perry Mason has a “generally favourable” 67 score based on 28 reviews. The most positive review arises from Washington Post’s Hank Stuever, who thinks it “perfectly and methodically lays out a compelling and expanding mystery, while giving remarkable shape to characters whose stories will resonate with a modern audience.”

On one other end of the spectrum are The New York Times’ James Poniewozik (“As a detective story, the eight-episode season is middling, and by its end, the reason to revive this particular franchise remains, well, a mystery.”) and Chicago Sun-Times’ Richard Roeper (“Despite the first-rate production values and the stellar cast, the plot [has] serious dilemmas: It’s impressive and gorgeous and appointed with a number of shiny distractions, but in the course of time we can’t ignore how it’s weaving all around the road, jerking us around and sputtering this way and that.”)

Perry Mason HBO cast

In addition to Rhys, Perry Mason also stars Emmy-winner Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as Sister Alice, Emmy-winner John Lithgow as Elias Birchard “E.B.” Jonathan, Chris Chalk (Gotham) as Paul Drake, Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire) as Pete Strickland, and Juliet Rylance (McMafia) as Della Street. Some of those characters will be familiar to fans of Perry Mason.

Additionally, there are recurring roles for the likes of Nate Corddry (Harry’s Law), Veronica Falcón (Queen of the South), Jefferson Mays (I Am the Night), Gayle Rankin (Her Smell), Lili Taylor (The Conjuring), Andrew Howard (Limitless), Eric Lange (Victorious), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Stephen Root (Barry), and Justin Kirk (Weeds).

Behind the scenes, HBO’s Perry Mason has been created by Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald, both of whom have previously labored on the dark comedy-drama Weeds and the sports drama Friday Night Lights. Tim Van Patten is one of the directors; he’s an Emmy winner for his work on Boardwalk Empire, and he also helmed the initial two Game of Thrones episodes.

