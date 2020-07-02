‘Permit Karen’ calls police on black neighbors after asking if they had permission to build patio

A white New Jersey woman has been dubbed ‘Permit Karen’ for calling the police on her black neighbors after she over and over harassed them about needing a permit to put in a patio within their backyard.

On Monday Fareed Nassor Hayat, legal counsel and Law Professor at the City University of New York, and his wife Norrinda filmed the minute their neighbor, Susan Schulz, stormed their front lawn and called the police on them.

The couple said Schulz walked onto their house three times within 30 minutes to ask if they had a permit to install a stone patio within their backyard, on the other side of the fence of her yard, according to Tap Into Montclair.

Fareed said his contractor had already checked to see if permits were needed and they weren’t required in Montclair for his or her renovation work.

Still, Schulz over and over demanded to know about the permits and their verbal dispute escalated in her calling the cops claiming that Fareed pushed her.

The shocking video shared to Facebook begins with Schulz accusing Fareed of pushing her.

At the beginning of the clip Schulz sometimes appears on the telephone saying, ‘I’m calling the police’.

‘Call the police. We are expectant of that of Amys. We expect that!’ Norrinda says, her voice shaking behind the camera.

‘He attacked me…The gentleman who is taller than me pushed me off his property,’ Schulz says to the police on the phone, adding she doesn’t think they have permits to do the renovation work on their home.

‘She’s been waiting 2 yrs to try this to us!’ Norrinda exclaims.

A neighbor walking her dog stops and slams Schulz for harassing the neighbors.

‘Shame on you! In this climate right now, you’re especially perhaps not supporting members of our community here,’ the lady says.

‘Did you simply seem him, who pushed me 10 feet?’ Schulz replies.

‘I didn’t put my hands on you, woman,’ Fareed says.

Another neighbor behind the camera defends Fareed saying, ‘No I watched it, and he did not.’

‘Are you going to say you didn’t put the hands on me?’ Schulz asks.

‘No one put…he put his hands on me. I asked you to please leave,’ Norrinda replies.

‘Oh my god. Cause you’re lawyers. You know very well what to do!’ Schulz shouts.

‘Exactly. So please leave from our property,’ Fareed says.

‘Just let her. So our youngsters don’t have to begin to see the police please. Please just go inside with them,’ Norrinda says to her husband.

Neighbors throughout the road also defend the Hayats, saying: ‘He was angry. She [Norrinda] was pushing him back.’

‘Look within my arms!’ Schulz complains coming close to the neighbor, leading her to jump right back shouting, ‘Don’t come near me with no mask.’

Schulz then walks right back to the couple and asks them to stop recording.

‘No. This is for the people so they is able to see even in Montclair what we have been living with, even yet in Montclair, for just two years. Susan from Marrion Road has been harassing us for just two years,’ Norrinda says.

Police arrived on the scene at 12.23pm. Officers said that neither party has filed a formal complaint with the police department.

Police officials said the dispute was ‘related to work being done on the property of just one of the residents’.

The outburst triggered a short protest on Tuesday where young protesters and students marched outside chanting ‘Black Lives Matter’.

Fareed shared the video on Facebook on June 29 where it’s gone viral with over 11,000 views, and where commenters have dubbed Schulz ‘Permit Karen’.

‘It has happened again. White entitlement and black hate embodied in Susan who lives on Marion Road and works at the EPA, called the police to lodge a false report of assault against me when told to leave our property,’ he wrote in his post.

‘Karen’ may be the nicknamed coined to white women who’ve called the police on black people for doing everyday activities such as children selling lemonade, mowing the lawn, etc.

The name name sheds light on casual racism and privilege exhibited by white women.