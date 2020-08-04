Perkins family adopts sibling group of 5

PERKINS,Okla (KFOR)– It’s a wondrous day for 5 Oklahoma kids as they await a judge to formally make them the Brandon family.

“We’re adopting Kenna, Malachi, Dayton, Laney and Ryker,” Brenda Brandon, adoptive mama stated.

Five brother or sisters consisting of twins concerned the Brandon house about a year back.

Brenda and Kyle currently have 3 kids including their own set of twins and had actually been cultivating for numerous years.

“I just felt that was my calling to be a mom and I didn’t care how many, or who. Just something that I wanted to do and then when I married Kyle,” Brenda Brandon stated.

“I always wanted a big family and she just kind of drove out of me,” Kyle Brandon stated.

They particularly felt a contacting us to sibling groups and more just recently they chose they wished to cultivate a larger group of kids.

“So we contacted our agency and said we just feel like God is leading us to take on a bigger sibling group like five, six and they’re like, ‘you guys are crazy,’” Brenda Brandon stated.

But about a year ago they got the call that a group of 5 kids required a foster house, it was an instant bond.

“This team has actually truly jived with our team and the teens have actually truly stepped up for our Youngers, and we could not have actually requested for a much better …