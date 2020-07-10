Perfect honeymoon road trips for newlyweds

CLICK HERE TO JOIN UP FOR OUR LIFE STYLE NEWSLETTER

But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t celebrate your newfound newlywed status.

Instead of jet-setting off for some international beach or domestic hot spot, why don’t you set your eyes on the road ahead of you (it may also be used as a wedding metaphor for the years ahead of you, if you’re into that sort of thing) – particularly as gas prices remain historically low.

Below are the best romantic spots for couples just starting their lives together.

Beverly Hills to Sonoma County, Calif.

SoCal to NorCal jaunts might test some new couples from the traffic alone, nevertheless the coastal views and promise of world-class vinos upon arrival should stave off any burgeoning road rage.

Sonoma County has a lot to offer, even though wearing a mask, using its pastoral park trails and First Friday art walks. If you – or your significant other – are oenophiles, there are ample wineries, like Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens, that provides private tours if you’re willing to fork out for the social distancing-approved experience.

Chicago to Lake Forest, Ill.

This quick 45-minute drive will need you from city stress to shore calm very quickly at all. The lake-front town offers hikes in its Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve, walks along its tranquil Lake Michigan waters and fine dining options just like the historic Deer Path Inn, which has been rated no. 1 most readily useful hotel in the Midwest, should your romantic strolls progress up an appetite – al fresco, needless to say.

Detroit to Grand Rapids, Mich.

Picture this: a mid-summer walk along the spellbinding artwork at the Frederik Meijer Sculpture Park of this riverfront city, while hand-in-hand together with your beloved. Romantic enough? If not, or your notion of love falls a little more boozy than austere, there are plenty of brewery tours that have reopened in the acclaimed “Beer City USA.”

Atlanta, Ga., to Charleston, SC

Charleston, a.k.a. perhaps one of the most romantic cities in the world, as so lauded by Travel + Leisure, is the perfect getaway for newlyweds for its quaint Historic District and famed King Street (with award-winning restaurants). But, reported by users, “life is about the journey, not the destination.” The drive there is certainly just as couple-approved with scenery options like Savannah’s famous oak tree-lined lane, and the idyllic grassy marshlands that dot South Carolina.