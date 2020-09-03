“Perfect execution” vital to battle for third in F1

McLaren went up to third location in the Formula 1 contractors’ standings after Lando Norris completed seventh in the Belgian Grand Prix, pounding Racing Point chauffeurs Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll.

The result left McLaren on 68 points, 2 clear of Racing Point and 7 ahead of Ferrari, while Renault sits simply 9 points off third location after a strong weekend atSpa With Mercedes and Red Bull far clear in the leading 2 positions, it has actually left the battle for third location in the contractors’ champion carefully poised nearing the middle of the season.

Seidl stated it was “difficult to judge” if McLaren was regularly the third- quickest group up until now this season, sensation that Racing Point was ahead on raw efficiency. But he felt the battle in between McLaren, Racing Point, Ferrari and Renault would be settled by which group had the cleanest weekends and prevented dropping a lot of points.

“We still do not have enough samples [to say if we’re third-quickest]” statedSeidl “I still believe that the Racing Point is absolutely the third- greatest automobile in the field. Then there’s a really tight battle in the ranking in between the Ferraris, us and the Renaults, I would state.

“Then in completion, it boils down to increasing your weekends, making certain you get the ideal laps in Q3, making certain you have …