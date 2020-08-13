Perez to make Barcelona F1 return after negative COVID test

Perez was dismissed of the British Grand Prix 2 weeks ago after he evaluated favorable for COVID-19, requiring him to get in quarantine.

Despite finishing the needed seclusion duration, Perez stayed favorable for COVID-19 when evaluated ahead of the 2nd Silverstone race, indicating he might not race in the 70 th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Racing Point gotten in touch with Nico Hulkenberg as a stand-in for both occasions, however was “99% sure” that Perez would be able to make his return in Spain.

The group revealed on Thursday early morning ahead of media day at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya that Perez had actually now evaluated negative for COVID-19, indicating he will return for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Racing Point group principal Otmar Szafnauer stated recently that Perez would have been changed by Hulkenberg had he not been fit to race in Spain.

Plans had actually remained in location to get Perez in the automobile for the 70 th Anniversary Grand Prix had he evaluated negative in spite of differing levels of assistance from Public Health England over quarantine guidelines.

Szafnauer described how the group was at first offered a vast array of when Perez might test negative.

“We consulted a lot of experts, including the lab that we used for all of our staff at Silverstone, and we consulted the Eurofins experts as well,” Szafnauer stated.

“You have actually got to keep in mind, this …