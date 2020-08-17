Perez, Kvyat blue flag penalties part of new crackdown

Both Perez and Kvyat were struck with five-second time penalties for stopping working to follow blue flags in the closing phases of the race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as they were lapped by the leading automobiles.

Perez was punished for stopping working to leave of the method of race leader Lewis Hamilton through the last sector of the track, rather moving aside on the start/finish straight.

The Racing Point chauffeur called the charge “very unfair” after it dropped him from 4th put on the roadway to 5th in the last category.

AlphaTauri’s Kvyat was likewise discovered to have actually stopped working to follow blue flags in between Turn 6 and Turn 1 at the start of the next lap when being lapped, however stayed 12th in spite of the five-second charge.

FIA race director Michael Masi described the sanctions happened as an outcome of talks with chauffeurs about being more stringent in imposing the blue flag guidelines previously this year.

“My view with both of those, they effectively took way too long,” Masi stated.

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01 Photo by: Charles Coates/ Motorsport Images

“It was something that we went over at the chauffeurs’ instruction following the very first Austria occasion really, so at the Styrian Grand Prix chauffeurs’ conference. It was talked about that there would be a lot more of a punish blue flags this year.

“This is …