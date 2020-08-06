Perez could return at Silverstone after quarantine

Perez was changed by Nico Hulkenberg for the British Grand Prix while he separated after his favorable medical diagnosis last Friday, however Racing Point stated it was possible the Mexican could return for the 2nd race.

The group stated it was waiting for explanation over UK quarantine guidelines after a modification in assistance, which just recently upgraded from 7 to 10 days of seclusion after a favorable COVID-19 result.

Racing Point has actually now validated Perez has actually finished his needed quarantine duration after assistance from federal government authorities, suggesting he will be qualified to race this weekend.

However, Perez should evaluate unfavorable for COVID-19 prior to he has the ability to return to the F1 paddock, suggesting the group will select the line-up for the weekend once it has the outcome back.

This is because of show up either later on today or on Friday early morning ahead of very first practice.

“Public Health England have confirmed that Sergio Perez’s period of quarantine has been completed,” a declaration from Racing Point checks out.

“In line with the FIA Code Of Conduct, Sergio needs a confirmed unfavorable test outcome for COVID-19 prior to he can get in the paddock. The screening procedure is happening today.

“The group anticipates to decide on who is driving along with Lance later on today or very first thing tomorrow early morning.”

Hulkenberg certified 13 th at …