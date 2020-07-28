Perdue’s Senate campaign takes down ad that appears to enlarge nose of Jewish opponent

The Facebook ad, revealing Ossoff next to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, stated, “Democrats are trying to buy Georgia!”

The Ossoff campaign kept in mind that both he and Schumer are Jewish.

“Sitting U.S. Senator David Perdue’s digital attack ad distorted my face to enlarge and extend my nose. I’m Jewish. This is the oldest, most obvious, least original anti-Semitic trope in history,” statedOssoff

The Perdue campaign erased the ad following a report by the Jewish publication TheForward A Perdue campaign spokesperson stated the size of Ossoff’s nose in the ad was an “unintentional error” triggered by an “outside vendor” who used a filter that “distorted the image.”

“Obviously, this was accidental, but to ensure there is absolutely no confusion, we have immediately removed the image from Facebook,” stated the Perdue campaign spokesperson. “Anybody who implies that this was anything other than an inadvertent error is intentionally misrepresenting Senator Perdue’s strong and consistent record of standing firmly against anti-Semitism and all forms of hate.” The Perdue campaign likewise kept in mind that the senator co-sponsored a resolution in 2015 “condemning all forms of anti-Semitism.” But some Jewish liberals slammed the ad as part of a disconcerting pattern in the Trump age. In 2019, President Donald Trump criticized Jewish Americans who chose Democrats as disloyal to their nation. “As Trump amplifies, espouses, and normalizes bigotry & hatred, others in the @GOP continue to follow,” tweeted Halie Soifer , executive director of the Jewish Democratic Council of America. Dylan Williams, a leading authorities at the left-leaning advocacy group J Street, asked in a tweet, “How a lot more conservative hate must we withstand? Ossoff himself contacted Perdue to say sorry. “Senator, literally no one believes your excuses,” Ossoff stated. “You can start with an unqualified apology to Georgia’s Jewish community.”





