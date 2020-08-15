Percat slams “laughable” van Gisbergen contact

The uncomfortable clash in between the 2 Brad Jones Racing chauffeurs and van Gisbergen began en route into Turn 5 on the opening lap, with Percat run somewhat large by Hazelwood.

That expense Percat sufficient momentum for van Gisbergen to enter his rear bar, which spun him into Hazelwood.

The clash took Percat out of the race, while Hazelwood dropped to the back of the field and might just recuperate to 18th.

Van Gisbergen, on the other hand, was slapped with a drive-through charge for his function in the clash. He went on to end up 11th.

Speaking to Fox Sports right after seeing a replay of van Gisbergen’s on-board, Percat stated the contact was “laughable” which the Kiwi need to have presented of the throttle.

“That’s actually laughable. Unreal,” he stated.

“He’s having a Shane day where he doesn’t bleed out of the throttle. Disaster.

“Hopefully it will be a better day tomorrow, I’ve got some more tires up my sleeve accidentally. It would have been good if Shane had feathered the throttle a bit to not trigger a vehicle mishap, however yeah …”

The Darwin opener was a miserable affair for BJR, with a mid-race crash from Macauley Jones leaving the team with three damaged cars to deal with before tomorrow’s two heats.

The just favorable was a 12th location for Jack Smith, who utilized the Safety Car brought on by Jones’ crash to handle …