Percat, Hazelwood score shock poles

The Holden team was dominant throughout the 2 10-minute sessions, four-time race winner Percat kicking things off by edging Scott McLaughlin by 0.08 s in the very first to bag the very first pole of his profession.

Percat then looked set to double his tally in the 2nd session, going quickest on his extremely last lap. But there was a surprise originating from colleague Hazelwood, who pipped Percat by 0.02 s simply minutes later on.

That sought the third-year chauffeur was a strong seventh fastest in the very first session.

“Unbelievable. I think I lost my voice on the in-lap, I was cheering so hard,” statedHazelwood “It’s a huge turnaround for BJR, we had our dramas yesterday but we knew we’d come back swinging today and we certainly proved that.

Percat added: “It’s incredible. It’s an enormous Father’s Day present for my engineer [Andrew Edwards] and my papa back in Adelaide.

“That first lap, to have a bit of margin to the field, I went into the next one thinking ‘don’t do anything silly, just replicate the lap’. I went a little bit quicker, but for Todd to sneak in there and grab us by 0.02s, it’s mega to have a front-row lock-out for Brad and everyone at BJR.”

Read Also:

After being pipped by Percat in the very first session, McLaughlin’s day deviated for the even worse in the 2nd. The points leader stumbled upon a slow-moving Garry …