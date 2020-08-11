Peralta, Marte lead way as D-backs outscore Rockies By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters MLB: Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks



2/2

David Peralta and Ketel Marte had 4 hits each, Kole Calhoun homered and doubled, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 12 -8 in Denver on Monday night.

Nick Ahmed had 3 hits, scored 3 times and took 2 bases, and Christian Walker included 2 hits for the Diamondbacks.

Alex Young (1-0) pitched 2 innings for the win, and Archie Bradley made his 4th conserve.

Charlie Blackmon had 4 hits to extend his striking streak to 14 video games and raise his batting average to an MLB-best.484 Nolan Arenado likewise had 4 hits, and Trevor Story and Chris Owings homered for the Rockies.

The Diamondbacks installed 2 in the very first on a homer by Calhoun and doubles by Marte andWalker Story got one back with a solo crowning achievement in the bottom half.

Arizona extended the lead in the 3rd with 4 straight songs to lead off the frame, scoring 2 more, and Peralta made it 5-1 when he scored on a groundout by Stephen Vogt.

Colorado returned in its half of the inning. Story strolled, Blackmon singled, sending out Story to 3rd, and he scored on Arenado’s sacrifice fly. Blackmon transferred to 2nd on a wild pitch and scored on Matt Kemp’s bloop single.

The …