Pepsi AB-1200BP Cola Small Beverage Mini Fridge with Glass Door, Pepsi & Pete Design, Perfect for Soda and Beer, 126 Can Capacity



Price: $319.99

(as of Jul 23,2020 23:41:53 UTC – Details)



The “Pepsi & Pete” freestanding black mini fridge cooler is a unique tribute to an iconic brand that you won’t find anywhere else. With a 126 can capacity, this beverage cooler can hold enough drinks for your next party. The exterior spotlights a design that pays tribute to the classic “Pepsi & Pete” print ads that is sure to please any Pepsi enthusiast. This powerful small refrigerator offers 7 different temperature settings, chill your beer and soda all the way down to 34 degrees for an ice cold refreshment. Our small beverage cooler also features adjustable shelves to let you create customized storage for different sized cans and bottles, ensuring that no matter what you drink, you’ll be able to keep it perfectly chilled.

TEMP CONTROL – Keep your drinks perfectly frosty with 7 custom settings. Temp Range: 34°F – 64°F

CUSTOMIZE – Adjust the shelves of this beverage center to accommodate any sized bottle or can.

EFFICIENT – The powerful but quiet compressor cooling system and double paned doors keep it cold.

READY TO GO – Just plug in this beverage refrigerator without the hassle of special installation.