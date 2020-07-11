Pep Guardiola says Man City coming second in Premier League is better than winning domestic cups | Football News





Pep Guardiola is keen to make sure Man City remain the very best of the sleep behind Premier Leagued champs Liverpool

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he gifts finishing second in the particular Premier League over winning the FA Cup or perhaps Carabao Cup.

With Liverpool possessing already been verified as group champions plus despite City having anchored the Carabao Cup plus remaining in contention for your FA Cup, Guardiola’s domestic target is now completing second in order to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“This organisation wants to win titles, so of course this is not the perfect satisfaction but it’s recognition that our opposition was incredible in this competition and we were not on that level,” Guardiola mentioned ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brighton – go on Sky Sports.

“We cannot reject that the second [place] focus on is better than the particular FA Cup winner, the particular Carabao Cup winners, or maybe the others plus qualification for your Champions League, which the rest of the clubs are usually fighting with regard to.

“We were not the very best, another group was, yet we were better than another 18 clubs.

“This is the target to finish this season.”

One from the key top features of the Premier League considering that the restart is by far the extra alternatives available to supervisors, with 5 players permitted to come on, along with nine starting up on the counter in overall.

The temporary proceed was designed to help teams enjoying a large number of online games in the shorter time frame than typical in so that it will complete the summer season.

It could but remain like a fixture for your 2020/21 marketing campaign, however, plus Guardiola is a fan of this type of move.

“It has helped all the teams because all the clubs have had a lack of preparation, just two or three weeks, which is not much to play every two or three days,” this individual added.

“In the very last 20, 30 minutes [of matches], when you have deficiencies in preparation, a person suffer and this [extra subs] really helps to maintain players’ fitness.

“Maybe for the coming year if it takes place, it will be great. You may travel along with not just 18 players [including] on the counter, but 20, as occurred this season.

“It would be good for the health and mood of the team. Everybody feels involved and part of the team, and you can make more rotations, so it will be good.”

The Spaniard is out of agreement at the Etihad next year, despite the fact that he has recommended in earlier times he is happy to keep at City, something they have again suggested.

“I like to be here. I enjoy every single day, even in this season where we had to struggle hard to get results in the Premier League,” he mentioned.

“I feel as though the players want to fight and still have the desire to win in this last part of the season and we will see for next season.”