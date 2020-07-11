Pep Guardiola: Manchester City ‘deserve’ to be in next season’s Champions League | Football News



















Pep Guardiola says his Manchester City team are now ready for the last stages of the season following their emphatic win over Brighton

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City deserve their place in next season’s Champions League before Monday’s decision on their appeal against a two-year European ban.

Raheem Sterling’s superb hat-trick and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva earned City a 5-0 success against Brighton at the Amex Stadium, which assures them of finishing runners-up to Premier League champions Liverpool and secures them qualification to the Champions League next season.

However, the club will on Monday find the outcome of their appeal against a two-year ban from European club competitions following alleged breaches of club licensing and financial fair play regulations.

Guardiola, speaking to Sky Sports, says his players deserve to be in next season’s compeition after earning their put on the pitch.

“Today we achieved one incredible challenge, which is qualification for the Champions League mathematically,” he said.

“That is the challenge that is the minimum requirement for this club. And these players have done it for the last six or seven years.

“We deserve to be there because we won it on the pitch. Hopefully on Monday UEFA can allow us to play like this team and these players deserve to.”

Guardiola optimistic over decision

Guardiola is optimistic over his side’s appeal

Manchester City will see out on Monday at 9.30am whether their appeal against their two-year European ban is prosperous.

City have always vigorously denied any wrongdoing after they were sanctioned by UEFA’s club financial get a grip on body (CFCB) for breaches of club licensing and financial fair play regulations, and their appeal from the punishment was heard over three days by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) last month.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, City boss Guardiola revealed he’s extremely optimistic about receiving positive news on Monday.

“It’s the decision, so it’s so important, of course it is,” the Spaniard said of the appeal verdict.

“What we now have done is win our qualification on the pitch. Nobody can doubt relating to this.

“In general the level we played today was quite similar all the season and now we are going to wait until Monday when the decision of UEFA will be taken.”

Asked if he was hopeful concerning the appeal becoming successful, Guardiola replied: “A lot.”

‘We are prepared for season finale’

Raheem Sterling celebrates after opening the scoring for Manchester City at Brighton

While hopes of lifting the Premier League title were ended sometime ago, City still hope to add Champions League and FA Cup trophies to the Carabao Cup they won in February.

“I was pleased with everything tonight – the result and the levels we reached,” that he added.

“We are actually at an excellent level and so are ready to play the past games of the Premier League and in the Champions League.

“We’ve forgotten the Southampton result (1-0 defeat last Sunday) as we played incredibly well there.

Football sometimes is strange. We just didn’t score there. We’re a team who develop a lot of chances and today we converted them.”

Sterling: Goals do not mean such a thing, trophies do

Finally, Raheem Sterling believes his / her goals will simply mean some thing if they aid Manchester City to a lot more silverware.

The England forward got his tally to 17 Premier League goals for that campaign as they netted a new hat-trick in City’s 5-0 thrashing regarding Brighton upon Saturday.

City remain hoping to end the growing season with a treble and Sterling – whoever goals upon Saturday found him move the 30-mark in almost all competitions with regard to club plus country – hopes to play his / her part.

“The most important thing to me is the value of these goals, that they add to the team,” he or she told Sky Sports.

“At the end of the day, we’re trying to win the FA Cup final and win the Champions League as well, otherwise these goals don’t really mean anything.”