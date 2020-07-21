Pep Guardiola: Manchester City boss admits his side are still far away from Liverpool | Football News



















2:00



Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola says his side were more aggressive in most senses within their conquer Watford following their FA Cup exit at the weekend

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola says his side were more aggressive in all senses in their win over Watford following their FA Cup exit at the weekend

Pep Guardiola admits that he needs to workout what went wrong in 2010, claiming his Manchester City side have now been “far away from Liverpool” in the Premier League.

Raheem Sterling moved on to 19 Premier League goals for the summer season – his highest tally in a domestic season – with a double as City returned to scintillating form by beating relegation-threatened Watford 4-0 at Vicarage Road.

But City boss Guardiola was in no mood to speak about individual accolades, the evening before Liverpool’s coronation at Anfield.

Following the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal within their FA Cup semi-final at the week-end, the Catalan was asked if it was the performance he was hoping for.

2:58 FREE TO LOOK AT: Highlights from Manchester City’s win over Watford FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City’s win over Watford

“It was the minimum,” he said. “It was important that people came off the pitch thinking we’d done every thing to try to win the game. Of course, we are here to try to win, but we could always lose. You need to run and you also have to fight. In the very first half against Arsenal, that didn’t happen and that’s why we lost.

“It’s essential for Raheem to score goals but we can not forget that people finished a country mile off the champions. This just isn’t good for us.

“Of course, we have been much better than one other 18 teams. The distance from 2nd to first is big and the length between 2nd and third is big too, but it’s not enough. The personal achievements should always be linked to the achievements of the team, which includes not been perfect.

A relieved Raheem Sterling celebrates his 2nd goal after his penalty was saved

“Against Southampton we created lots of chances and we lost. The most critical thing is always to finish games with the sense that we’ve done everything.

“We all still need to find out that we’re far away from Liverpool. This was the first time we’ve managed to win four in a row in the Premier League. Two seasons ago, we managed 18, last season we managed 14.

“This shows how poor consistency has been this season because we’ve had the same team. This happened because something was wrong, and I need to discover what it was ahead of next season.”

Foster: Players have to look at themselves

2:57 An honest Ben Foster admits Watford’s confidence is ‘crazy low’ right now and all of the players have to look at themselves in front of the final game of the season An honest Ben Foster admits Watford’s confidence is ‘crazy low’ right now and all of the players have to look at themselves in front of the final game of the summer season

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has lost on each of his last 13 starts against Manchester City in the Premier League, the longest run of losses with a starting player against a particular side in Premier League history.

Foster told Sky Sports: “We did not help ourselves tonight. We didn’t do anywhere near enough to get any such thing other than what the result suggested. It’s an instance of confidence at the moment – it’s just so crazy low.

“I don’t know why it is and why it should be, but we’ve got into a state of trying to minimise as much damage as you can which is such a dangerous way to approach games.”

When asked if Nigel Pearson’s dismissal had impacted the players, Foster added: “We’re trained in how are you affected at this club – it really is what it really is and you just get accustomed to it in football. We’ve got to roll with the punches and you also can’t ever blame anyone for your own personel performances.

“Everyone folks needs to have a review of ourselves. We’ve got a huge game on Sunday [against Arsenal] and that’s all we’ve got to appear ahead to now.”

Mullins: We expected City reaction

Hayden Mullins watches on at the start of his 2nd stint as interim head coach

Guardiola’s side only mustered one shot on target in their 2-0 defeat by Arsenal in the FA Cup – but the visitors were rampant once more against their favourable foes.

Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte added further goals in the 2nd half to create it still another miserable fixture for the Hornets against City, however it was a welcome result for 19th-placed Bournemouth who live to fight a later date.

The result means Watford interim head coach Hayden Mullins is the first manager to see his side don’t score in each of his first three Premier League games since Frank de Boer with Crystal Palace in 2017/18 (four games).

It was a poor night for the Hornets, who visit Arsenal with relegation still a possibility.

3:25 Hayden Mullins says that he knew Manchester City will be tough to beat but Watford will go again against Arsenal Hayden Mullins says that he knew Manchester City will be tough to beat but Watford will go again against Arsenal

“We knew they were going to offer a reaction from the game at the weekend against Arsenal,” Mullins said.

“We knew they might come here with a point to prove and we knew they wouldn’t roll over. The first goal came at any given time when we were just getting back following the water break so it was difficult to concede in those days.

“I thought Will Hughes got a touch on your golf ball for the penalty to ensure that was tough to just take, especially prior to half-time. We’ll reflect on this game tomorrow and we’ll get the boys ready for the game on Sunday.

“We can’t be thinking of Arsenal having one eye on the FA Cup final. We can only concentrate on ourselves rather than other results going our way. We played against a really good side tonight.”

‘No FA Cup hang over for City’

1:39 After scoring his 19th Premier League goal in 2010 Raheem Sterling says addressing 20 in the final game would be massive After scoring his 19th Premier League goal in 2010 Raheem Sterling says addressing 20 in the final game would be massive

City have scored 12 goals against Watford in the Premier League this season without conceding once – this goal big difference of 12 over the two fixtures could be the largest in the top-flight since 1947-48 when Arsenal also scored 12 without reply against Grimsby Town.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Jamie Redknapp said: “If you’re player now, you’d still want to be in Watford’s situation as they have got the points on the board and how difficult the games still are for Aston Villa and Bournemouth.

“It was so hard for Hayden Mullins today. There was this type of gulf in class and there was no FA Cup hangover. City were really at it.”

What’s next?

Watford happen to be face Arsenal at the Emirates on the final day of the summer season this Sunday, while Manchester City host Norwich, with both games kicking off at 4pm.