Pep Guardiola: ‘I’m ashamed of what white people have done’ – Man City manager speaks out on Black Lives Matter

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he could be “ashamed” of white people’s historic treatment of black people as he spoke out concerning the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Wednesday, Aston Villa hosted Sheffield United before Arsenal travelled to Man City in the initial two top-flight fixtures in England in three months.

And rigtht after the opening whistles of both matches, every player knelt in honour of George Floyd, an unarmed black American who died at the hands of a white policeman in Minnesota last month.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the entire story, not merely the headlines

“We should send one thousand million messages for black people,” Guardiola said following the match. “For centuries, for hundreds of years to do what we do [to] these lovely people.

“I’m embarrassed, I’m ashamed for what the white people have done [to] the black people. Just as you are born with yet another colour of skin, just how can people think you are different than the others.”

Watch more

Players associated with both games also sported shirts with ‘Black Lives Matter’ written in place of their names.

“All these gestures are good, they are positive, but you have to do it with facts,” Guardiola added. “It can’t be solved in a few days, but everything we can do, we can do. We have to do a lot of things for the black people that we have not done so far.”

Guardiola’s City defeated Arsenal 3-0 at the Etihad, with Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden choosing the net either side of a Kevin De Bruyne penalty.

The penalty came after David Luiz received a red card for decreasing Riyad Mahrez in the Arsenal box.

Read more

Luiz was also at fault for Sterling’s opener, which marked the England winger’s first goal in 2020.

In the sooner kick-off, hosts Aston Villa held Sheffield United to a 0-0 draw, but there was controversy when the visitors were denied a goal regardless of the ball crossing the goal-line.

Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland stumbled backwards in to his net after catching an Oliver Norwood free-kick, but referee Michael Oliver’s watch didn’t buzz to point the ball had crossed the line, and as such, no goal was handed.

Hawk-Eye later apologised for their goal-line technology a deep failing.