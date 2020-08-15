Pep explains Man City tactical choices and rues Sterling miss

The Premier League side fell at the quarter-finals of the competitors once again, with their employer attempting to understand occasions

Pep Guardiola described his tactical fine-tunes in Manchester City’s shock Champions League loss to Lyon were to attempt to cover his side’s weak points and rued Raheem Sterling’s expensive miss.

City was up to a 3-1 defeat in Saturday’s quarter-final in Lisbon, with Moussa Dembele striking two times after Kevin De Bruyne had actually counteracted Maxwel Cornet’s opener.

There will be much examination of the tactical choices made by Guardiola, who chose to associate an unknown three-man defence with wing-backs, while Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva were unused replacements regardless of the requirement for objectives.

When inquired about his line-up by BT Sport, Guardiola stated: “No, what we have actually done is attempt to cover our powerlessness in comparing to the strengths, like they make amazing [moves] in the channels with the two-v-two.

“[After the] initially 15-20 minutes of the very first half, it was stunning, we uncloged our regard a bit, or we had a hard time to discover our areas to attack and in the exact same shape we played well in the last 10-15 minutes.

“We created chances, scored a magnificent goal, but unfortunately missed another one.”