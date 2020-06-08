Pep Clotet to leave Birmingham at the end of the season | Football News







Birmingham City have verified head instructor Pep Clotet will action down coming from his part at the end of the season.

The Spaniard, 46, will leave Birmingham to “explore other coaching opportunities”, the Championship membership have verified.

“It’s been a really difficult decision to take because it’s a privilege to be part of the Blues family, but it’s the best step for everyone and it allows the club to continue to move forward with their vision and strategy,” said Clotet.

“I’m very thankful to the club, their board in addition to the proponents for putting their belief in myself to guide the group this season and to face upwards to the challenges involved with what’s recently been a key change under genuinely demanding conditions.

“We were established the aim of getting stability to the membership, promoting the Academy in addition to instilling an alternative playing type and, cheers to the togetherness that will everyone has demonstrated, we have been capable to effectively move in that will direction.

“It’s now time for us to focus on the remainder of the season and for the club to continue building on these foundations.”

