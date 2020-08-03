‘Pep can take over for sure’ – Klopp No 2 Lijnders backed to eventually become Liverpool boss

A surprise prospect has actually been advanced to are successful the German supervisor in the Anfield hotseat

Jurgen Klopp’s No 2 Pep Lijnders has actually been backed to eventually become Liverpool’s long-term head coach.

Lijnders returned to Liverpool for a 2nd training spell in June 2018, and has actually because assisted the club win 4 significant prizes, consisting of the Premier League and Champions League.

The 37- year- old has actually shown to be the ideal foil for Klopp on the training pitch and in the dugout, with the Reds now a well- rounded group efficient in completing for honours at the really greatest level.

Lijnders had an aggravating 6- month spell in charge of Dutch clothing NEC prior to making his method back to Anfield, throughout which he stopped working to direct the club back into the Eredivisie.

He tried to execute an approach based around high- strength pushing and fast passing interchanges at Stadion de Goffert, however the gamers had a hard time to adjust to the system.

Muslu Nalbantoglu, who worked along with Lijnders at NEC, has actually not been amazed to see the Liverpool assistant effectively move his concepts to Merseyside, which he confesses were far too sophisticated for the Eerste Divisie side.

“What he had in his mind with the NEC gamers was not sensible. Of course, if you deal with Mohamed Salah and the names of Liverpool, it is simple to do …