“The sky of Armenia and Artsakh is covered with dark clouds. We follow the developments in Armenia and Artsakh with pain and concern. “We can not remain indifferent and silent with our unity, our dioceses and our people,” said the Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia during the Holy Resurrection Mass in the Mother Monastery of Antelias (Lebanon) His Holiness Aram I.

“We say to the people of Artsakh, we are with you, we say in the strongest sense of the word. Independence and justice are God-given values ​​and rights. The peace of the people cannot be a bargaining chip. The people of Artsakh have established and strengthened their independence on the land where they have lived and created for centuries. “We expect that the people of Armenia, the people of Armenia, the people of Artsakh will be able to establish a strong collective will,” he added. His Holiness Aram I.

Luiza SUKIASYAN

Photo by CiliciaTV