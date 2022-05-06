In order to implement the decision of the Government of the Republic of Armenia to make the buildings of accessibility accessible, the Urban Development Committee held a meeting with the members of the Coalition for Inclusive Legal Reforms, which deals with the protection of the rights of persons with disabilities. In cooperation with the representatives of the coalition consisting of 14 members from 5 NGOs, it is planned to clarify the needs of people with disabilities in order to effectively implement the process of filling the buildings included in the list with the necessary design solutions.

Coalition representatives welcomed the committee’s initiative, stressing the need to start working with the stakeholder group at an early stage. They offered to involve an international expert in the program with the support of the Coalition for Inclusive Legal Reforms.

During the meeting it was decided that the coalition will group the needs of the visually impaired, hearing impaired, physically and mentally challenged and will support them by providing a description of the necessary technical means.

The discussion paper developed by the committee was discussed with the participants of the discussion, according to which the relevant departments will provide preliminary information on the technical condition of the buildings.

Davit Grigoryan, Deputy Chairman of the Urban Development Committee, suggested including coalition members in the working group to study the technical condition of the buildings mentioned in the list in order to find the best solutions for different groups of people with disabilities.

RA Urban Development Committee