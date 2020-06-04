People with blood type A more likely to suffer severe coronavirus symptoms, research finds

People with blood type A may be more at risk of serious forms of the coronavirus, new research indicates.

The study, by researchers in Germany and Norway however, not yet published in a journal, could be the latest to show that individuals with this kind of blood type may be more susceptible to the disease.

The researchers found two points in the human genome that have been associated with an increased threat of respiratory failure in patients with Covid-19. One of those points could be the gene that determines blood type.

Having type A blood was linked to a 50 percent increase in the chance that a patient would need oxygen or go forth on a ventilator, the researchers found.

However, Andre Franke, professor of molecular medicine at the University of Kiel and lead writer of the study, said it was perhaps not certain whether it was the blood group that determined whether somebody would become more seriously ill, or the genetic marker.

“We cannot disentangle yet whether actually the blood group is the risk or some genetic variants that are linked to the blood groups. Using the blood groups as proxy ip addresses, we estimate a 50 percent higher protection for [blood type] O and a 50 per cent higher risk for A,” said Prof Franke.

Researchers took blood samples from 1,610 patients in hospitals in Italy and Spain who needed oxygen or had to go forth on a ventilator. They extracted DNA and scanned it employing a technique called genotyping.

They then compared these findings with 2,205 blood donors who failed to have Covid-19.

They then viewed the DNA of the Covid-19 patients to determine if they shared any of the same genetic code.

Separate studies from China and the United States also have shown that individuals with blood type A are more susceptible to the disease than those with type O, the more common blood type.

And through the 2002 to 2003 epidemic of Sars – the coronavirus most closely linked to Covid-19 – researchers also unearthed that those with type A blood were more likely to contract the disease.