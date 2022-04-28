“Zhoghovurd” newspaper writes. “Hopefully, the circumstances of the young woman’s death will be clarified by a comprehensive and fair investigation, although it is clear that no matter what the trial is, it will not be a balm for the relatives’ grief.

At the moment of the accident (judging by the videos spread on the Internet), the ghostly woman is confused, does not know what to do, and becomes the victim of a tragic accident. How did the police work, how did they ensure the safety of the citizens, or what signal did they give to the passers-by on the street or sidewalks at that moment? These are the questions, the answers to which concern the thinking part of the society, which is shocked by the incident.

Most human rights activists, for example, do not hope that a fair investigation will be conducted and all the details of the case will be clarified. The verdict may be fair in some respects, as the “revolutionaries” who promised changes in the police system in 2018 are now using violence against peaceful protesters and, in fact, crashing into a young pregnant woman for the sake of a government “cortege”.

The only change in the police system after 2018 is the introduction of the institution of “patrols”, that no matter how much the current authorities try to present in a positive light, it still does not work and will not work, because in the country, law and order can not be maintained by someone who sometimes He does not even have a secondary education, let alone physical abilities, lack of tact and ethics. ”