May 31 is World No Tobacco Day.

Worldwide, 6 million people die each year from diseases caused by smoking, and 600,000 people die from diseases caused by “passive smoking”.

On the eve of World Tobacco Day, Aysor.am spoke with Samvel Hayrumyan, a cardiologist and family medicine consultant at the RA Ministry of Health.

“When compared to other countries, the same neighboring Georgia, in 2017 they adopted the law banning smoking indoors, not to mention that in European countries in 2005-2007 they passed those regulations. In our country, as in other cases, everything is more difficult to accept, especially in the society, people are unusual, how to go to a food point, eat, drink coffee and not smoke, there are people who can not imagine coffee without a cigarette. It takes some time for people to get used to it and realize that smoking is harmful. “Supplementary information on the harms of smoking should be provided, and it should start in kindergartens, schools, and healthy lifestyle courses should be added to strengthen people’s view of how much harm smoking causes,” he said.

It is also necessary to strengthen control. According to the specialist, the restrictions are well kept in the center of Yerevan, while it is not so strict in the suburbs and regions.

“There is no such notion – the right to smoke, there is the right to health,” says Dr. Hayrumyan.

In Armenia, according to 2016 data, smokers make up about 15% in the 15-19 age group, the numbers are already growing at the age of 20-34, the number among the 35-40 age group reaches 64.4%, and it is higher – from 50 to 64 in the age group – 56.6%, and after 65 it starts to decrease – about 30%.

“The decline is due to the fact that people are starting to get a lot of diseases, diseases are so poor that they begin to realize that smoking has led to cardiovascular disease, an increase in respiratory diseases and they have to start reducing,” says the Ministry of Family Medicine. Consultant.

There are data all over the world that 90% of lung cancers are due to smoking. 75% of deaths are due to smoking, about 25% of deaths due to cardiovascular diseases are due to smoking.

According to the doctor, there are patients who have been operated on, drank the medicine dutifully, but, if they continue to smoke, unfortunately, the disease continues to develop. The opposite fact also exists. People who have had heart disease and have managed to quit smoking feel a big difference in their mood, their cough starts to decrease, their appetite improves.

Unfortunately, the numbers are increasing among women who smoke. “Smoking is no longer fashionable in developed European countries, in our country, on the contrary, it seems that they want to show their position by smoking. Women, in particular, have negative consequences. “It affects fertility, for example, when we say, ‘Come and get vaccinated against coronavirus,’ you do not know where they find substances that can lead to infertility, but the same person smokes and it affects fertility.” is a specialist.

Dr. Hayrumyan urges smokers to think first about their health and then about their relatives. “Often the smoker does not even notice that there is a small, big one in the house, he starts smoking next to his family members, without realizing that they are at risk, therefore, work on yourself, show will and quit smoking.”



