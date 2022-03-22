“Zhoghovurd” newspaper writes. “The thesis of ‘opening an era of peace with Azerbaijan’, which is constantly touched upon by the current authorities, seems to be getting flesh and blood. According to the RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan, there is nothing unacceptable in the 5 points presented to Armenia in terms of normalization of relations.

The “Zhoghovurd” daily sent an official inquiry to the Foreign Ministry to find out how the 5 proposals were conveyed to official Yerjan, whether directly or, for example, through the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries. When did those proposals come and to whom are they addressed: the RA Foreign Minister, the Prime Minister or the President? The Ministry answered our inquiry. “The proposals of the Azerbaijani side were transmitted to the Armenian side through diplomatic channels, addressed to the Armenian authorities.”

What kind of diplomatic channel are we talking about, when Armenia and Azerbaijan do not have any kind of contacts, and the method of sending news with a dove has been out of use for several millennia? The ministry also avoided giving a clear answer to the question of to whom Azerbaijan’s proposals were addressed, apparently insuring them from hitting anyone in the future.

Instead, according to Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, there is nothing unacceptable in the five points put forward by Azerbaijan. It remains to find out what Ararat Mirzoyan means by recognizing each other’s territorial integrity. Which country will Artsakh remain in? ”