Who could forget the epic opening monologue comedian Ricky Gervais delivered earlier in 2010 when hosting the Golden Globe Awards in which that he ripped liberal Hollywood because of its gross hypocrisy?

Gervais’s epic Golden Globes speech still remembered

“If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a political platform to make a political speech,” Gervais told the crowd that night. “You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything, you know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God — and f*** off, okay?”

RELATED: Ricky Gervais Sends Defiant Message to Hollywood Haters, Defends ‘Accepting’ Conservative Fans

Gervais also mocked major corporations like Apple and Amazon for producing supposedly “woke” creative content but in addition still employing authoritarian regimes like China.

“Apple roared into the TV game with ‘The Morning Show,’ a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing — made by a company that runs sweatshops in China,” Gervais said.

He continued, “Well, you say you’re woke but the companies you work for in China — unbelievable. Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you?”

Happy Birthday @rickygervais – What is your favourite Gervais performance? pic.twitter.com/xwPHKzNB5U — LovePopcorn (@LovePopcorn6) June 25, 2020

Gervais thinks everyone was just sick and tired of liberal Hollywood’s hypocrisy

Gervais told Yahoo Entertainment recently that as soon as became so “zeitgeisty” because people were just fed up with the sickening hypocrisy from elites.

“It was quite zeitgeisty,” Gervais said. “I suppose because people were tired of being lectured by multimillionaires telling them to recycle when they’re flying around in private jets. So I think people were tired of the hypocrisy.”

Gervais addedd he did not even necessarily trust everything that he said in his monologue, but wished to deliver the most effective jokes that he could.

“I’ll often take a complete opposite stance to what I actually believe if it makes the joke better,” that he admitted. “I’ll pretend to be right-wing, left-wing or no-wing! It depends on the joke.”

RELATED: Joy Behar Calls For Trump To Resign Over Coronavirus

Jimmy Kimmel is taking a break.

Oprah is taking a break.

Rumors Ellen might get cancelled.

Haven’t seen much of Tom Hanks in a while

Hollywood production is on hold.

The Oscars might not happen. That Ricky Gervais Golden Globes monologue gets better the further into 2020 we go. pic.twitter.com/KNuFnWXQk9 — Sarah (@sahbear_) July 2, 2020

Gervais on Tom Hanks’ reaction that went viral: “People love a celebrity going, ‘You got me’”

Many will recall the web going crazy during Gervais’s speech over actor Tom Hanks’ viral reaction to a tale the comedian host made about Felicity Huffman’s involvement in the faculty admission scandal.

Gervais doesn’t think Hanks was necessarily upset by any such thing he said.

“I don’t think he was anti what I was saying,” Gervais explained. “I think he type of thought, ‘Oh, this is a bit hot. Is this OK?’ But the flip side of it, when I teased Leonardo [DiCaprio], and he really laughed, people loved that!”

“People love a celebrity going, ‘You got me.’ That’s all you have to do,” Gervais said.