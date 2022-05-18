As we have informed, today a group of protesters led by RPA Vice President Armen Ashotyan carried out awareness-raising activities in the center. Ashotyan had initiated a city tour. A whole police unit was gathered near the cascade, and when he got there, Ashotyan urged the protesters not to leave the group, because they could kidnap a man with two handwritings.

Seeing that the red berets were approaching them, Ashotyan, in the tone of a guide, offered the protesters to drink water from a nearby fountain and continue the tour. However, the police immediately started arresting him. Ashotyan was shouting. “Yesterday they did not allow flowers to be laid at the Genocide Memorial, today they are in a vile form.” He did not have time to finish his speech, the police caught him. Ashotyan was shouting. “People were drinking water, you are suffocating.”

Ashotyan was detained, “I have honor” MP Tigran Abrahamyan offered the police to take him, but they abstained. According to Tigran Abrahamyan, impudence is happening. “During the day, the Vaheghazaryans gather people from the sidewalks without giving them time. The police are violating the law as much as they can, and the police officers who serve them will be held accountable for this. ”

Hripsime JEBEJYAN