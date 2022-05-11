“Zhoghovurd” newspaper writes. “The NSS has been investigating the criminal case initiated in connection with the beating of former Speaker of the RA National Assembly, current Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan, but judging by the situation, the preliminary investigation body does not have specific information on who He has not been able to find all the participants in the incident so far. According to the “Zhoghovurd” daily, on November 10, 2020, a motion was filed in the criminal case on the use of violence to stop the persecution of the accused Nirik Sirekanyan, but the NSS rejected the motion.

According to the information we received, Zhirik Sirekanyan submitted another petition to the preliminary investigation body, again asking to be allowed to leave the country to sell agricultural products and to support his family. The motion is currently being discussed at the NSS, and judging by the situation, this motion will be rejected. It turns out that the preliminary investigation body does not carry out any investigative actions against the persons who are going through the case at the moment, and the criminal case is kept on the defendants’ heads like a stick. The people who beat Ararat Mirzoyan are not really revealed, and the case, in fact, is being covered up. ”