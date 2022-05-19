“Zhoghovurd” newspaper writes. “Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov announced on May 10 that as a result of the demarcation process, the seven villages of Tavush region and Tigranashen village of Ararat region will be handed over to Azerbaijan.

After these announcements, “Zhoghovurd” daily sent a written inquiry to the RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan, asking the following questions. 1. What are the agreements with the Azerbaijani side in this regard? 2. What is the response of the Republic of Armenia to these demands? 3. If Armenia refuses to fulfill these demands, what will happen? And, here, we received a general answer from the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which says: “We would like to inform you that the work of the Border and Border Security Commission should be based on documents and maps adopted by both parties and having legal force.”

Probably none of our three questions were answered, and it remained unclear whether Armenia had expressed its disagreement with the territories demanded of us, and what was the reaction to our refusal. Or maybe Nikol Pashinyan intends to lower the bar in terms of giving those territories? “Nothing is clear from the answer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”