“Zhoghovurd” newspaper writes. “The ruling party of the National Assembly is again on business trips. Representatives of the “Civil Contract” are in Vienna these days. According to the order of the Speaker of the National Assembly, signed on May 5, CP deputies Georg Papoyan, Arusyak Manavazyan and Mikayel Tumasyan left for the Austrian capital.

“Zhoghovurd” daily reported that Artur Khachatryan, a member of the opposition “Hayastan” faction, whose name is also included in the NA Speaker’s order, did not leave for the Austrian capital. We also learned that MP Hripsime Grigoryan and the secretary of the CP faction Arthur Hovhannisyan have not left for Vienna yet. Today they will also be in Vienna to take part in the “New Armenia – Modern Parliament” cognitive program taking place there these days.

It should be noted that the deputy of the CP faction Arthur Hovhannisyan often goes on business trips, being involved in almost all possible delegations leaving for “voyages”. The air of Europe, apparently, had a positive effect on the creative thought of the CP deputies, and some of them, for example, Gorg Papoyan, started “dedicating” about the opposition from the European capitals. “