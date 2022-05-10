“Zhoghovurd” newspaper writes. “According to the” Zhoghovurd “daily, on May 12, 12 parents of the victims of the 44-day war were summoned for questioning by the RA Investigative Committee.

As it is known, about a month ago the parents of the soldiers killed in the war filed a report against Nikol Pashinyan with the Prosecutor General’s Office, saying that he had killed their sons. It later became known that the case submitted by the parents was sent to the Anti-Corruption Committee, from where the parents’ application was attached to the criminal case initiated on the statements of Movses Hakobyan, former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, who has been under investigation for about 2 years.

The impression was that the situation would be resolved in this way, but the Anti-Corruption Committee somehow did not proceed with the case, moreover, did not recognize the soldiers’ parents as victims. He said that the chairman of the committee, Sasun Khachatryan, did not give in or dare to interrogate Pashinyan or recognize the parents of the victims as victims.

As a result, the Prosecutor General took the criminal case from the proceedings of the Anti-Corruption Committee and sent it to the RA Investigation Committee. And “Zhoghovurd” daily learned that the Investigative Committee had summoned the parents of the victims for questioning. On May 12, 12 parents will be questioned. By the way, the parents submitted an application to the preliminary investigation body to summon the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for questioning. We have to wait for the developments to understand that in the end the RA Investigative Committee will take concrete steps or, like the Anti-Corruption Committee, will investigate the case for a couple of years. ”

