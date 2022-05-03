“Zhoghovurd” newspaper writes. Taron Chakhoyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, who is better known as the head of the “fake factory”, has received a new assignment from the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

In particular, Pashinyan “once again instructed him to continue digging into the personal lives of opposition figures – about family members, sometimes below the waist” to prepare materials, distribute them both on websites and through fake websites, fake users. The task is to target all the opposition. Is there such a thing, will the deputy chief of staff carry out that humiliating order?

“Zhoghovurd” daily turned to Taron Chakhoyan for comment on this issue, who mentioned. “It is nonsense and there is no need to deny it. You can send someone who gives such absurd information to hell. ” A very impressive answer was given by Nikol Pashinyan, Deputy Chief of Staff. We will wait for the developments. “