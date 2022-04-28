According to the “Zhoghovurd” daily, on April 26, at the intersection of Paronyan and Leo streets, the fact that a young girl was killed by a police car accompanying RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s motorcade was discussed at the RA Police.

According to the information received by the newspaper, the RA Chief of Police and the police officials raised such a question that the car should have stopped after the accident, given first aid, which was not done, in this case the remaining questions will be asked by the preliminary investigation body. It is clear from the video published on the Internet that no one stopped.