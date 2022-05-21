“Zhoghovurd” newspaper writes. “About a month after the 44-day war and the infamous November 9 announcement, on December 16, 2020, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, referring to the possibility of starting a war, says: “Until the last day, the penultimate day, the general assessment was that the war would not start anyway.”

“By whom?” The interviewer asks a clarifying question. In response, Pashinyan details. “The probability of war by our military-political bodies and institutions was not high until the last day.”

But before that, on October 14, 2020, during the hottest days of the war, the same Nikol Pashinyan, addressing the citizens of Armenia, assured. “The war against Artsakh started in a way that was not unexpected for us. We knew և we were waiting. The question was at what time the enemy would attack. “

In other words, it turns out that until September 25, 26, the government and Nikol Pashinyan personally considered that there would be no war in any case, while two months before that, during the war, they confessed that they were aware of the possibility of war. : “As it turns out, the contradictory statements of the country’s prime minister prove three times that he is cheating once again.”