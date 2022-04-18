“People should be told clearly, yes, Nikol Pashinyan and his teammates are preparing to hand over Artsakh, they are preparing to hand over Artsakh to our society,” Tatevik Hayrapetyan, a former member of the “My Step” parliamentary faction, an Azeri scholar, told “Aravot” referring to RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s last two speeches.

He, observing the speeches of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, also of the last three-four months, noticed that they are different from what he presented during the elections. The former deputy clarified. “Let them open the assertion that we are in an era of peace and have been given a mandate and look at their program and what they have said about Artsakh. They even emphasize the issue of de-occupation. And now they are making fun of all those who talk about Shushi and Hadrut. ”

According to Tatevik Hayrapetyan, Nikol Pashinyan’s claims that there was a war for Shushi are a manipulation. He reminded that he even asked him a question related to Shushi in the National Assembly of the 7th convocation and he, according to the Azeri expert, had made another manipulation and said that it did not matter that the Shushi issue had not been discussed. When did the reflections of the army process become a reality?

Tatevik Hayrapetyan considers Nikol Pashinyan’s last two speeches illogical or contrary to logic. “In logic, when you bring a justification or argument, you draw a conclusion from it. Pashinyan argues that Azerbaijan propagates hatred towards ethnic Armenians, which leads to opposite phenomena. On the one hand, he says that Baku and Sumgait should be lessons for us, we should not become a scapegoat, we should live in peace. Who said that Artsakh cannot be part of Azerbaijan? we just start a conversation. “These are simple manipulations in the illogical definition when the experts, the people who are concerned about their country, do not know what to do.”

According to the Azeri expert, although they call it peace, they are committing psychological terrorism. He sees similarities between Nikol Pashinyan’s speeches and Ilham Aliyev’s speeches made two days ago during the summing up of the government’s programs. “Identification, use of the same words. This is a psychological terror against the Armenian people. “Azerbaijan has tried to do this to us for years, to spend huge resources, but they did it to us as a people in two days.”

According to Tatevik Hayrapetyan, nothing has been done for two and a half years, now everyone is being blamed. “Instead of thinking about the threats that say you will not have an army, they say yes, peace is that we do not have soldiers, we have border guards. They say we must understand that by keeping Artsakh we are endangering Armenia. In other words, are they ready to sacrifice Artsakh, naming that they are saving Armenia? Then they say we can not guarantee peace after that, Azerbaijan is an unpredictable state. A whole series of contradictions that simply cause deep psychological apathy in the public sphere. ” According to Tatevik Hayrapetyan, there is no situation of impossibility. According to him, Azerbaijan signed a ceasefire in 1994 in much more difficult and difficult conditions, but after that they set a goal and achieved it, and we have not done anything for two and a half years. “They declare that they fought to keep Artsakh, after that he stated that the Artsakh conflict is not resolved, the Minsk Group has a statement stating that there is a need for a corresponding solution to the conflict. That is, if work is done, there is a result. And they have not done anything for two and a half years, now the international community is to blame for allegedly pushing them to sign something, the Russian peacekeepers are to blame, the CSTO, the opposition, the former, the people, everyone is to blame. And then, with the power they received from the Bible, they are going to hand over our country to the mercy of Azerbaijan. It sounds a bit grotesque, but that’s the point of all their speeches. “

To our observation, is this done for the sake of keeping power? Tatevik Hayrapetyan answered. “Who needs power in a country that will be almost stateless?” Who needs power if there is no Artsakh, Syunik? What will those authorities do? ” To our observation, Nikol Pashinyan says that the public, knowing their agenda, elected them, Tatevik Hayrapetyan assured that the public did not know. “When Nikol Pashinyan took the hammer and fell into the regions, he said that he would recognize Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan?” That is why I said, if we are talking about peace, what is your vision for peace? My meetings in international circles prove that they do not understand what Armenia wants, what is its vision. They falsify that vision, then say, “You gave us that opportunity.”

According to the Azeri expert, even if the document of that monstrous, sinister, treacherous capitulation is signed and Artsakh is recognized as a part of Azerbaijan, they will not be able to implement it in real life. Tatevik Hayrapetyan is sure that the will of the people of Artsakh is clear in that respect. It should be noted that a day ago the Artsakh parliament adopted a statement at a special sitting demanding that the Armenian authorities renounce their current disastrous position. The Azeri expert said. “Throughout the country, the people and the homeland, we have lived for thirty years for the statehood of Artsakh. In other words, not having Artsakh will lead to the loss of statehood. “

According to Tatevik Hayrapetyan, in order to get out of the current situation, political and apolitical consolidation is needed, the center of unification must be found. “There are many people working in the state apparatus who are simply shocked by this agenda, in the same team. They are terrified, they do not understand what is happening. They have to shake themselves, adjusting, right? How will you live, how will our life continue or will it continue or not? ”

Tatevik Hayrapetyan is sure that there is some paper to sign, which is why these days the Secretary of the RA Security Council Armen Grigoryan has meetings with Hikmet Hajiyev in different cities of European countries, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs plays the role of a so-called “futlar”. “Political appointments have been made everywhere to kill all internal resistance. “I do not think that everyone is ready to surrender and donate the country to Azerbaijan on paper.”

Tatevik Hayrapetyan, of course, sees the active involvement of the EU and specific representatives, but also mentions that signals are coming from the American side, where the issue of the referendum is raised. “It is not true to say that the West tells Nikol Pashinyan to go and sign a capitulation. They make statements from the West that do not support that conclusion. Nikol Pashinyan tries to present it that way. It continues to complicate the situation on the Russian side. That is, it uses different actors and creates that manipulation. ”

We inquired what Nikol Pashinyan’s motives were, Tatevik Hayrapetyan considered this secondary and mentioned. “If he does not have a solution, the solution is clear. resign and leave. People took much more difficult steps when they had no solutions. “If a person has lost and surrendered within himself, he does not have to follow a state and call it the era of peace.”

Tatevik Hayrapetyan stated that we are ready to provide security guarantees to Nikol Pashinyan, if that is the problem, just let him not destroy us. To our reminder, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, referring to the meeting with the Armenian Foreign Minister scheduled in Vienna, noted that such meetings can take place both in Turkey and Armenia, Tatevik Hayrapetyan commented as follows. “It is fortunate for them that there are such authorities in Armenia, which have no awareness of state interests at all and can not pursue any policy. “It only works very synchronously with the opponents.”

Tat Tat Harutyunyan

«Morning:» Daily Newspaper

16.04.202:2: