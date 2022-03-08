According to the information of “Zhoghovurd” daily, in 2022 the former Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, head of the “Hayastan” faction of the National Assembly Seyran Ohanyan was interrogated by the Investigation Department of the RA Investigative Committee.

“We have not been able to find out for what case he was summoned to the Investigative Committee, but let us note that Seyran Ohanyan still has the status of an accused in the Anti-Corruption Committee.

The point is that the Anti-Corruption Committee has a criminal case against him, the case of “Dzorahek” CJSC, in which the latter is involved as a defendant. The latter was offered to agree to terminate the case for a statute of limitations, but Seyran Ohanyan refused, և the criminal case remained in the air.

It should be reminded that Seyran Ohanyan was also accused in the “March 1” case. “We will present the case for which he was summoned to the Military Investigation Committee in the near future,” the newspaper wrote.