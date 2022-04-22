According to “Zhoghovurd” daily, Misak Balasanyan, the son of the former mayor of Gyumri Samvel Balasanyan, will be appointed Consul of Armenia in Los Angeles.

“Moreover, according to the information we have received, a concrete agreement has been reached with the authorities on the appointment, but certain problems have arisen. The point is that Misak Balasanyan’s name is connected with some scandalous cases, now everything is being done to “clear” his name in those cases. And what are the scandalous cases?

In 2012, the security guard of “Gyumri-Beer” LLC was stabbed to death, in which case the name of the company’s chairman Misak Balasanyan was mentioned in the press. And here is the other case in 2016. On September 20, the body of 26-year-old Arshak Grigoryan, the son of former MP Vardan Grigoryan, was found in the basement of their house with a gunshot wound to the head. At that time, Vardjan Grigoryan was at the top of the list of the Prosperous Armenia Party of Gyumri Council of Elders.

According to the people of Gyumri, the idea to place the poster was Misakin, the son of incumbent mayor Samvel Balasanyan, nominated by the Republican Party of Armenia. And, a short time later, the criminal case initiated on the case of Arshak Grigoryan’s suicide was suspended.

The “Zhoghovurd” daily turned to Misak Balasanyan for comment, and in response to our questions, the head of the public relations department of the “Gyumri-Beer” company, Lusine Sanoyan, said. “I do not have such information, Mr. Balasanyan is currently working as the chairman of” Gyumri-Beer “LLC. As for the above-mentioned cases, such logic is at least puzzling, because both the investigation and the court decision confirmed that Mr. Balasanyan had nothing to do with the dispute, that the victim was one of the factory’s security officers. And the case of Mr. Vardjan Grigoryan’s son was a very painful case, which we took with great pain. “The connection you mentioned is absurd, as the relatives of the deceased had stated that their son’s case had nothing to do with political processes,” the newspaper writes.