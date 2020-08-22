People of Ethiopia will sacrifice their lives for Renaissance Dam, says Abiy Ahmed – Middle East Monitor

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed stated that Ethiopia will continue developing the Renaissance Dam and will not catch pressure, including that the building of the dam is now 88 percent total.

The dam is a sign of liberty and self-reliance, Ahmed stated, worrying that the Ethiopian people are prepared to sacrifice their lives to finish its building.

In an interview with the governmental body interested in the dam job, he stated that finishing the building of the Renaissance Dam will continue regardless of modifications to the federal government, since the nation requires this action.

The Renaissance Dam settlements round ended on Wednesday with a contract to form a technical and legal mini-committee for each of the 3 nations interested in the crisis: Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia.

