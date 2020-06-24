People of color won’t be required to wear masks in an Oregon county

Lincoln County, Oregon, requires most residents to wear face coverings in public settings, indoors or outdoors. The overwhelmingly White county wont require non-White residents to wear them if they fear harassment, the county said this month
It’s one of the first counties in the usa to exempt people of color from wearing masks to prevent racial profiling.
Also exempt are people with disabilities or health conditions whose breathing would be obstructed by way of a mask and children under 12, though children ages 2 through 12 remain encouraged to cover their faces.
Lincoln County, home to nearly 50,000 residents, is almost 90% White and less than 1% Black, census data
shows. But it’s also home to the Siletz Reservation and an increasing population of Latino residents.
The county’s directive diverges from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s mask guidance
, which requires residents in seven counties to wear masks in indoor public spaces without exemptions for individuals of color.
When the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended in April
that all Americans wear masks in public, many Black and Latino Americans did not feel comfortable as a result of its advice. In their cases, wearing a mask will make others perceive them as criminal, activists and educators told CNN in April.
“This [wearing a mask] appears like a reasonable response unless you just sort of take American society out of it,” Trevor Logan, an economics professor at Ohio State University and a Black man, told CNN. “When you can’t do that, you’re basically telling people to look dangerous given racial stereotypes that are out there.”
It’s a “lose-lose” scenario, ReNika Moore of the ACLU’s Racial Justice Program told CNN in April, because in any event, Black Americans feel put at risk.
And they will have beared the brunt of the coronavirus
. Initial data implies that Black Americans are dying at disproportionately higher rates
than other ethnicities. The American Public Media Research Lab estimated
that Black Americans’ Covid-19 mortality rate is 2.3 times more than the rate for White and Asian Americans.
The CDC’s advice came almost 8 weeks before protests erupted around the US
after George Floyd and Breonna Taylor were killed by police, though many demonstrators have worn masks
while protesting.
