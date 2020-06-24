People of color won’t be required to wear masks in an Oregon county

Lincoln County, Oregon, requires most residents to wear face coverings in public settings, indoors or outdoors. The overwhelmingly White county wont require non-White residents to wear them if they fear harassment, the county said this month

It’s one of the first counties in the usa to exempt people of color from wearing masks to prevent racial profiling.

Also exempt are people with disabilities or health conditions whose breathing would be obstructed by way of a mask and children under 12, though children ages 2 through 12 remain encouraged to cover their faces.

Lincoln County, home to nearly 50,000 residents, is almost 90% White and less than 1% Black, census data shows. But it’s also home to the Siletz Reservation and an increasing population of Latino residents.

